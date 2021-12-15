WEATHER SERVICE CONFIRMED EF-1 TORNADO IN PERRY COUNTY

Weather forecasters predicted a long and frightening night of severe storms and tornadoes—and they were right.

A cold front pushing across the mid-west and southern states spawned numerous tornadoes, including an EF1 that first touched down in Perry County before dissipating some 12.2 miles away. The tornado had wind speeds of up to 100 mph and was 250 yards wide, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Luckily, no one here was injured, but the storm did cause power outages and results in damage to trees and personal property in its path from six miles northwest of Lobelville to eleven miles northeast of Lobelville in neighboring Hickman County.

The NWS and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) sent a crew to Perry County to assess damage on Sunday, and determined that the twister touched down at 2:15 that morning and ended eleven minutes later as the quickly moving storm front swept through the area.

The NWS reported that the tornado uprooted trees on Crooked Creek Road, overturned an RV, and tore the roof of a barn along Highway 13 near the Perry/Humphreys County line on Highway 13 north.

The storm also left damage along Red Bank Road, northwest of Lobelville.

The NWS said the tornado toppled trees north of I-40 near mile marker 146, and even farther north, before dissipating near the Perry/Hickman county line.

The NWS said Sunday that at least seven tornadoes reached the ground in Middle Tennessee. One tornado, that started in Arkansas, rumbled through the northwest corner of the state, killing four people in Lake and Obion counties, according to Sunday reports, and one individual remained missing.

Four people in Middle Tennessee were injured by EF2 tornadoes. One of those—with wind speeds of 135 mph and a swath of 500 yards in width, was confirmed in Dickson County. Another was in Cheatham County, and a third in Stewart County. The latter one was over 1,200 feet wide and followed a 22-mile path, the NWS reported.

In neighboring Kentucky the story was much worse. On Sunday, the death toll had already reached more than 50, and officials said it could be as many as 100 as teams searched through residential areas destroyed by the twisters.

On Monday, power outages still plagued many parts of the region served by TVA, which reported that personnel continued to repair damaged power transmission equipment in the areas impacted by the severe weather.

Power, Monday, had been restored to more than half of those affected.

Initial damage assessments to TVA’s power system were completed on Sunday and confirmed that the weekend’s storms were the most destructive in the region since the April 2011 tornado outbreak:

–At least 100 transmission towers and poles were damaged or destroyed;

–29 TVA transmission lines were knocked out of service;

–Immediately after the storms, more than 20 customer connection points—the interface between TVA’s system and local power companies—were offline and more than 250,000 electric users were without power.