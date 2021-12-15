TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 11th day of July, 2018, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 126, page 733, Gary Gage and wife, Coral Gage, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

THURSDAY, JANUARY 6, 2022, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on a set ½” iron pin in the South right-of-way of Woods Prong Road, 25.00 feet from the centerline, said pin stands South 59 25 07 West 358.81 feet from Glenn S. Grimes’s Northwest corner (DB R-18, PG 485, ROPCT); thence with a severance line South 21 40 37 East 435.60 feet to a set ½” iron pin; thence South 68 19 23 West 200.00 feet to a set ½” iron pin; thence North 21 40 37 West 435.60 feet to a set ½” iron pin in the South right-of-way of said Woods Prong Road; thence with the South right-of-way of said road North 68 19 23 East 200.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2.00 acres, more or less, according to survey made by Jay T. Moore, RLS #791, dated November 9, 1996.

Being the same property conveyed to Becky Horner, Samantha Danielle Horner and Gary Gage, by warranty deed of Tommy L. Graham, dated November 22, 1996, of record in Deed Book E-8, page 517, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. By quitclaim deed dated April 16, 2015, of record in Bok D-19, page 587, in said Register’s office, Becky Horner and Samantha Danielle Horner conveyed their interest in said property to Gary Gage.

Included in this conveyance is a 1997 single-wide mobile home, which is assessed for taxes and is situated on the above-described property.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 117, parcel 014.01, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 283 Woods Prong Road, Linden, Tennessee 37096; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes assessed as tax map 117, parcel 014.01, for 2021 in the amount of $145.00; and for 2020 in the amount of $142.60, plus penalty and interest.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 15th day of December, 2021.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341 | Linden, TN 37096

B 12/29