LINDEN CHRISTMAS PARADE AWARDS

A large crowd enjoyed the Linden Christmas Parade Thursday evening, December 9, 2021, sponsored and organized by the Perry County Shriners.

Judges Jennifer Richardson, Phillip Tatum, and Ashley Carroll released their choices for the winning entries.

–Emergency Vehicles: Perry County Highway Department, first; City of Lobelville, second; Perry County Rescue Squad, third.

–Classic Cars: Randy Moore, first; Phil Corbin, second; Tommy Watson, third.

–Individual Class: Mimosa Island, first; Snow Plow, second; Greg Monroe, third.

–Education/Religious Class: PCHS SkillsUSA, first; Boy Scouts, second; McKenzie’s Dance Studio, third.

–Business/Industrial Class: Quality Building Supplies, first; Pevahouse Construction, second; Perry Farmers Coop, third.

