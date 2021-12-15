HASTON, HENSLEY EARN CPAC & ACUF AWARDS FOR CONSERVATATIVE VOTING RECORDS

Tennessee continues to rank among the most conservative legislatures in the country, according to voting record analysis from Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

In total, 85 members of the Tennessee legislature—including State Representative Kirk Haston and Senator Joey Hensley, who serve Perry County—will be eligible to receive awards at the CPAC conference in Orlando, Florida, in February, for voting with the conservative position on legislation more than 80% of the time.

Senator Hensley scored 82% in 2021 sessions, up from 62% in 2020; he has an 85% lifetime average.

Representative Haston scored 83% in 2021 sessions, up from 71% in 2020, with an 81% lifetime average.

Overall—taking into account both Republican and Democrat voting—Tennessee scored 72% in 2021.

Presently, the Tennessee Senate has 27 Republican members and eight Democrats; the House has 26 Democrats and 71 Republicans.

Among the 84 roll call votes scored by the American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF) are:

–the bill banning the government from instituting “vaccine passports:’

–legislation reforming anticompetitive “certificate of need” laws in the health care industry;

–the bill which makes Tennessee a “Gun Rights Sanctuary State”;

–the bill protecting girl’s sports;

–the bill reforming the unemployment system;

–and legislation aimed at preventing “critical race theory” in schools.