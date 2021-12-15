DAVID LEE NEWSHAM

Mr. Newsham, 66, of Linden, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at his residence. A graveside service was held Thursday, December 9, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at Newsham Family Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangement. He was born in Decatur, Illinois, the son of the late Robert Newsham and Patsy Bryant Newsham. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and retired as Crew Chief from the Memphis Air Guard with twenty-eight years of service. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Newsham. Survivors include his wife, Wilhelmina Wright Newsham; stepdaughter, Hollie Foult of Columbia; grandson, William Yahola; sisters, Bonnie of Mississippi and Emily of Memphis; aunt, Jackie Savage of Mumford; and a host of other loving family members and friends. The family asks that memorials be made to a charity of your choice.