CARRIE WILLIE RILEY EVANS DAVIS

Mrs. Davis, 89, of Clifton, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Hardin Medical Center, Savannah. A funeral service was held Friday, December 10, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at Riverside United Methodist Church, Clifton, with Josh Layne officiating. Burial was at the church cemetery. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Samuel Ottis Riley and Mary Elizabeth Dedrick Riley. She was a retired machine operator and member of Riverside United Methodist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, James Henry Evans and Clemon Davis; sisters, Lona Marie Riley Wheat and Emma Louise Riley Boyd; and one step-grandchild. Survivors include stepsons, Larry (Linda) Davis and Jerry (Debbie) Davis, both of Savannah; stepdaughter, Linda (Jim) Patterson of Savannah; four step-grandchildren; ten step-great grandchildren; and one step-great, great grandchild; nephews, Randy Boyd (Tana Gregory), Ricky (Debbie) Wheat, and Jerry Wheat, all of Clifton; and Jason (Kim) Boyd of Spring Hill; a niece, Sherri (Randy) Groom of Linden; and several great nephews and great nieces.