ANITA KAY “SUSIE” ROE

Mrs. Roe, 79, of Linden, formerly of Morgan County, Indiana, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at her residence. A funeral service was held Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Neal & Summers Funeral and Cremation Services, Martinsville, Indiana. Burial was at Crown Center Cemetery, Stilesville, Indiana. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Martinsville, the daughter of the late Raymond Hilderbrand and Vera Arnold Hilderbrand. She was a homemaker and longtime member of Hindustan Christian Church in Bloomington, Indiana. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Roe, and a daughter, Anita Roe. Survivors include her husband, William Franklin Roe; children, David (Pamela) Roe and William (Tonya) Roe II, both of Martinsville, Jim (Raquel) Roe of Mooresville, Indiana, and Steven (Maria) Roe and Dennis (Karla) Roe, both of Indianapolis; twenty-one grandchildren; sixty-five great grandchildren; two brothers, Donald Hilderbrand of Lafayette, Indiana, and Jim Ray (Barb) Hilderbrand of Buck Creek, Indiana; three sisters, Linda Spears and Nancy (Joe) Taylor, both of Lafayette, and Margie Webb of Evansville, Indiana.