Tomorrow evening, Thursday, December 16, 2021. 6:00, Faith Baptist is hosting a community candlelight service featuring Christmas music, special Christmas hymns, and the story of the birth of Christ.

Anyone of any faith is invited to participate.

Pastor Jim Cain, who leads the congregation at Faith, said, “We anticipate a full house, a touching evening, and a ‘take-me-back’ hour of what is really important to us during the season.”

Alfredo Bouza, Minister of Music at Faith, will lead the praise team and congregation in Christmas carols, traditional Christmas hymns, as well as introduce some new arrangements to Christmas music from long ago, and other special songs.

Right before the candle-lighting ceremony, Matthew McKnight will present the story about the birth of Jesus.

A love offering will be taken and five turkeys will be given away, as well as other drawings to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas by giving.

Pastor Cain said, “There will be lots of tradition, an upbeat atmosphere, smiles, laughter, and moments of reflection as we celebrate the power of the birth of Christ.”

Faith Baptist is located at 4238 Old Highway 13 South, Linden. Go 4.5 miles from PCHS toward Waynesboro, turn left at Watkins & Sons, and the church will be on the left.

For more information, visit the church website at FaithLinden.com, call 931-295-6823, or email ContactFaithLinden@gmail.com.