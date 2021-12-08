SANTA DONATION DEADLINE THIS FRIDAY

Perry County High School teacher Cindy Rogers announced this week that the thirteenth annual FFA SANTA Program clothes, toys, and food collection drive is now underway and accepting donations from all citizens of Perry County through Friday, December 10.

The program is conducted by the PCHS FFA students, Sisterhood Riders, FirstBank, and Cash Express.

Rogers, faculty advisor and mentor for the FFA students, explained that FFA is focused on community service projects designed to make the county a better place to live.

The students take great pride in and work hard on several programs during the year, including being a partner in the SANTA program.

Citizens are asked to purchase toys, clothing, coats, and food and drop off the items at PCHS, Cash Express, FirstBank, or any location that has a donation box.

Cash donations will also be accepted at all locations, and used to purchase needed clothing or shoes for Perry County underprivileged children.

The FFA students will sort and wrap the gifts. Parents and children will pick up gift on December 13, 2021, 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the back of the high school. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to for photos and to see all the children.

This program is for any family in the county who just need a little extra help through the Christmas holidays. If your children are on another program in the county, they will not be eligible for this one so that as many different children in the community can be served as possible.

FFA is asking that donations be dropped off between now and Friday, December 10, to allow time for sorting and wrapping.

Without your generous donations, many kids would not be able to have any Christmas gifts to open.

If you would like more information about the program or would like to make a donation, please call 589-2831 ext. 2408 or 731-845-9145.

Mrs. Rogers, FFA students, Cash Express, Sisterhood Riders, and FirstBank wish all of citizens a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.