ROSEANNA JOSEPH ZADAKAUS

The remains of Mrs. Zadakaus, 77, were found on Sunday, October 17, 2021, after she had been missing since March 31, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Carolyn Parnell officiating. A private interment will be held at Sardis Ridge Cemetery at a later date. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late James Joseph and Kathrine “Katye” Lewis Joseph. She was raised in Ashland City, Tennessee, and retired from a long career with the State of Tennessee Department of Transportation. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Zadakaus, and a son, Michael “Mickey” Watson. Survivors include a brother, Tommy (Karen) Joseph of Greenville, South Carolina; grandson, Holman Watson; niece, Meghan (James) Ozamiz; nephews, William (Tori) Joseph and Charles Joseph; great niece, Margaret Ozamiz; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Leukemia and Luymphoma Society, or Shriners Hospitals. Her family and friends wish to thank Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems and his office, Perry County Rescue Squad, THP Aviation, search and rescue teams, K-9 handlers from Williamson County, K-9 Officer Robin Moore, volunteers, neighbors, Perry County Mayor John Carroll, Linden Mayor Wess Ward, Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore, and the countless volunteers who worked tirelessly to bring Roseanna home.