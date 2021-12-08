RICHARD EUGENE JONES

Mr. Jones, 88, of Linden, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Phil Corbin officiating. Burial was at Roberts Cemetery, Marsh Creek. He was born in Memphis, the son of the late Henry & Maxine Jones. He attended Southside High School in Memphis, and in 1951 enlisted with the U.S Navy, serving as a gunner’s mate for four years aboard the USS Iowa. He was a graduate of Memphis State University, worked as a pharmaceutical salesman with A.H. Robins for fifteen years, then as an insurance underwriter with Penn Mutual until his retirement in 2001. He moved to Linden in 1999, and served as a Town of Linden Alderman for two years. He was a member of Linden First Christian Church where he served as elder for fifteen years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Frances Roberts Jones, and a daughter, Rhonda Jones Latch. Survivors include his daughter Kristie Jones (Mike) Rhodes of Lobelville; three grandchildren, Andrew “Drew” (Brook) Rhodes of Medina, Paige Rhodes (Greg) Tipps of Loretto, and Richard Cannon Rhodes of Lobelville; six great grandchildren, Barrett and Berkley Rhodes, Brendon, Baylor Kate, Maddyn, and Archie Tipps; a sister, Carolyn (Charles) Landreth of Collierville; a brother, Tommy (Barbara) Jones; and a host of many loving family members and friends.