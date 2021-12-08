LEE EDWARD DePRIEST

Mr. DePriest, 87, of Waverly, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his residence. A funeral service was held Friday, December 3, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Humphreys County Funeral Home, with Dr. John Carpenter and Paul Edwards officiating. Burial was at Doyle Cemetery, Perry County. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late William J. DePriest and Bettie Bates DePriest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Bonnie Lou Jackson DePriest; siblings, Milton, Ralph, William Bryan, Lowell, Bettie Ruth, Clarence, Dorothy Aline, Annie Mae, Fulton Ray, Mary Agnes, and Cecil Farris. Survivors include his sons, Scotty (Charlotte) DePriest of Cumming, Georgia, and Timothy (Jan) DePriest (Jan) of Waverly; grandchildren, Ashley DePriest (Ron) Werling of Atlanta, Georgia, Aubrey DePriest of Austin, Texas, Chantal DePriest of Nashville, and Jackson DePriest of Waverly; siblings, Elva Jean, Lorene Joyce, Carolyn Faye, Mamie Irene, and Clifford; sisters-in-law, Betty Westbrook, Anne Bone, Vickie Jackson, and Shelley Whitfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.