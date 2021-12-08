HELEN WATERS PEVAHOUSE

Mrs. Pevahouse, 64, of Linden, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Thomas West Hospital, Nashville. A graveside service was held Monday, November 29, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Willie Arnold Waters and Bonnie Hazel Haynes Waters. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Pevahouse, and brothers, Johnny, Larry, Rusty, and Junior Waters. Survivors include her daughter, Kelly Pevahouse of Linden; a son, Johnny Pevahouse of Linden; granddaughters, Jada and Breea Pevahouse, and Raven and Brittany Pevahouse; great grandchildren, Alesha and Shyann Brewer; and a host of other loving family members and friends.