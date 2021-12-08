GRAHAM: A NEW LIFE & PARDON FROM GOVERNOR

RANDY MACKIN

“Hello, this is Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee.”

Michael Graham says he was “kind of shocked” when he answered a phone call from Tennessee’s top elected official—but it turned out to be good news.

After a moment of silence when Michael didn’t know what to say, Governor Lee asked, “Are you still there?”

When Michael said he was, the governor said he wanted to reach out personally to tell him he had been granted a pardon for a conviction more than a decade ago, and congratulate Michael on his rehabilitation and for helping others find recovery.

Michael said he thanked Governor Lee and assured him that he would continue this new attitude on life and keep trying to be a good person—which he had admits he hasn’t always tried to do.

Michael found out last week from Governor Lee that he is one of just seventeen individuals statewide who were granted executive clemency.

For Michael, it was a pardon he has worked hard to earn this past decade following his release from all requirements for an arrest that landed him an 11 month, 29 day sentence for fraud. He served his time in the Perry County jail.

“It all stems from drugs,” Michael said Sunday from Midland, Texas, where he works on the pipeline, but Perry County is still home; he and wife Stefanie have seven children.

After he finished his jail sentence in 2006, Michael checked himself in to Buffalo Valley Drug & Alcohol Rehab Center in Clarksville for their four-month program.

