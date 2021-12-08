ELECTRIC RATES WILL INCREASE 6.48% On December Bills

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative members will see changes on their December statement.

In comparison to last month, the overall impact is a 6.48 percent ($9.21) increase for residential members using 1200 kilowatt-hours of energy.

The largest contributors are the Tennessee Valley Authority fuel cost adjustment and a switch from the lower transition month price (October-November) to the higher winter rate (December-March).

Additionally, MLEC implemented changes include the basic service fee (how the cooperative covers fixed costs such as maintaining substations, equipment, materials, right of way, etc.) increasing from $38 to $40.50 per month for residential accounts and from $57 to $59.50 for GSA-1 accounts, along with a slight change in the per kilowatt-hour price for these rate classes.

MLEC officials say the increases are necessary due to losses from major storms and flooding, as well as the pandemic’s impact on supplies, and higher equipment prices.

A complete rate schedule is available at…….

……………..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 12.8.21 ISSUE…….