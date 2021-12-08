DOUGLAS RAY “DOC” HINSON

Mr. Hinson, 88, of Linden, died Friday, November 26, 2021, at his residence. A funeral service was held Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Benny Howard and Ron Dunkle officiating. Burial was at Weems Cemetery. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of the late William John Hinson and Pauline Virginia LaRue Hinson Weems. He was a licensed contractor and retired owner/operator of Hinson Construction Company. He Was a former member of the Perry County Board of Education, and a member of Howard’s United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee and former member of the Pastor Parish Relations Committee. He was a musician, and performed with the We,s String Band at fiddle contests and dances in the 1940s and 1950s. An avid outdoorsman, he once held the Tennessee record for the largest harvested wild turkey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steve Hinson; brothers, Joe Hinson and Billy Hinson; sisters, Eva Marlin Russell, Laura Mae Hinson, Lemma Hinson Russell, and Faye Weems Heath; and stepbrothers, Aubrey Weems, Dean Weems, Harold Weems, and Ottis Weems. Survivors include his wife of sixty-three years, Jane Rhodes Hinson; children, John Hinson, Jeff (Karen) Hinson, and Kim (Gary) Anderson; grandchildren, Stephanie (Daniel) Crawford, Brooke Hinson, Jarrod (Kate) Hinson, Leigh (Michael) Crewse, Loren Anderson, Andrew Hinson, Megan Hinson, Ashley Anderson, and Lizzie Anderson; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Hinson, James Hinson, Chloe Griffin, Luke Crawford, Holden Ray Hinson, Xander Siebert, Landry Crawford, Ella Crewse, and Aiden Crewse’ and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and many friends.