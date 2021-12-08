DAVID PAUL BLACK

This is a revision of text printed on October 20, 2021. David Paul Black (54) of Linden, Tennessee, went to be with the LORD on September 23, 2021. He was born on September 21, 1967. On March 6, 1993 he married Dawn DeBeau and they lived in Maryland until 2008. He is survived by his wife and nine children: Titus and wife, Caleb and wife, Samuel, Abigail, Jonah, Adah, Japheth, Phebe, Andrew, and five grandchildren. David surrendered his heart and life to JESUS CHRIST in his early twenties. On January 1, 1995 he felt a call to preach the gospel. In December 1997 he founded and pastored an independent baptist church in Nanjemoy, Maryland. He was ordained in February 2000. He served there for over ten years. With much conviction and studying he grew toward the Anabaptist faith. In 2010 he moved to Perry County, Tennessee to minister as pastor of the Anabaptist Brethren Church. He was faithful there until his death. David preached his last sermon on August 22, 2021 and attended his last service with us on August 29, 2021. That week he began to feel sick and by Friday of the next week, with declining health, we took him to the local hospital. He appeared to be doing better on Saturday. His family visited on Sunday afternoon and was able to see and talk with him through an outside open window. Late that night he grew worse, was sedated, and transferred to a bigger hospital. He became stable on the ventilator. By day nine he was improving but still in critical condition. On day eleven, with increasing blood clots his oxygen dropped and the machines could no longer sustain him. At 10:03 pm on September 23rd David entered heaven. David was a happy, zealous man, a great husband, a wonderful father, and the best Preacher! He diligently studied the BIBLE and his congregation has been blessed by his selfless sacrifice of time and love. He truly loved his wife, children, and GOD’s people. David’s heart was to see everyone not only accept JESUS CHRIST as LORD and SAVIOR but also live a separated and holy life. David’s biggest counsel was to encourage everyone to “just do right”. Funeral services were held on September 29, 2021. He was buried at our church cemetery. Donations can be sent to Dawn Black (David Black Family Fund) c/o Farmers Bank, PO Box 190 Parsons, TN 38363.