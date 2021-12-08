BILLY FRANK TUCKER

Mr. Tucker, 91, of Linden, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his residence. A memorial service was held Friday, December 3, 2021, 6:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Andrew Franklin Tucker and Vera Jane Cotham Tucker. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from UT Martin, and his Master’s degree from the University of Georgia. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, served as Perry County Executive for several years, was a member of the Sons of Revolution and Linden Church of Christ, and taught Sunday School for many years. He was an avid Perry County historian, and mentor and coach to many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James “Jim” Tucker. Survivors include his wife, Sue Gilbert Tucker; children, Kenny (Janice) Tucker, Cindy Tucker (James) Anderson, and Andy (Shirlene) Tucker; grandchildren, Christopher (Amy) Tucker, Blake Tucker, Tucker (Sara) Anderson, Connor (Jessica) Anderson, McKenzie Anderson, Jacey (Robbie) Sciler, Jacob Tucker, and Jessa (Alex) Woods; step-grandchildren, Amber (Dustin) Gibson and Abby Donegan; twelve great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations made be made to the Perry County Historical Society, or to the family for the purchase of a tree for the Tucker farm.