WANDA WILLIAMS PARNELL

Mrs. Wanda Williams Parnell, 88, of Columbia, formerly of Linden, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Maury Regional Hospital. A graveside service was held Tuesday, November 23, 20212, 1:00 p.m., at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Dabbs Tucker and Ardella Seagraves Tucker. She retired from Johnson Controls in 1997 and lived most of the remainder of her life in Hickman County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Howard Williams and Jack Parnell; a son, Mark McAlister; a grandson, Conrad Himes, Jr.; two sisters, Jo Fay Tucker Edmonds and Connie Tucker Sasser; and a brother, Nelson Tucker. Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Hinson (Bobby) Collins of Columbia; a son Tony (Lynne) McAlister of Franklin; stepsons, Bobby (Carolyn) Parnell and Ricky Parnell, both of Linden; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; ten great, great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Burnett of South Carolina and Joan Thompson of Wisconsin; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorials may be made to Russell Rescue, Inc., c/o Mary Ruth Rogers, 4117 Bigbyville Road, Columbia, TN 38401.