ONE YEAR LATER: HOSPITAL REMAINS CLOSED, OWNER OFFERS NO UPDATE

A year after Perry Community Hospital closed its doors temporarily—for approximately two months according to information in the WARN letter to the state—only unanswered questions remain about the medical facility’s future.

Perry Community Hospital ceased services at noon on Friday, November 27, 2020, the day after Thanksgiving.

Repeated requests to owner Jason Weil about a statement on his plans have gone unanswered, and Weil has not been in contact with county officials.

“I really don’t know anything about the hospital,” County Mayor John Carroll told the Review last week,” just rumors float around from different sources.”

The Mayor said the hospital closure has not been a concern of local industry, or of potential employers.

“No one has said we are going to have to leave, and no one has said we’re not coming because you don’t have a hospital,” Mayor Carroll said.

