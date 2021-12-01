NOTICE TO CREDITORS – KAUTZMAN

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JESSIE S. KAUTZMAN, Late of Perry County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of November, 2021, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the Estate of JESSIE S. KAUTZMAN, deceased, who died September 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against her Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 23rd day of November, 2021.

Walter Tinnin, Executor,

Estate of JESSIE S. KAUTZMAN

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & Master

John H. Carroll (33141), Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 45, Linden, TN 37096, 931-589-2167

Pd 12/8