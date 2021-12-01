GARRY QUALLS

Mr. Qualls, 61, of Linden, died Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his residence. A funeral service was held Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Duane Ritter officiating. Burial was at Qualls Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Charles Duncan Qualls and Ruthie Mae Hickerson Qualls. He was retired from Dana Corporation. Survivors include his wife of forty-one years, Debbie Burns Qualls; a daughter, Sabrina (Caleb) Dunkle of Linden; a son, Dakota (Taylor) Qualls of Linden; grandchildren, Mylie Dunkle, Bronx Dunkle, and Maxx Qualls, all of Linden; sisters Teresa Brewer and Pam Qualls, both of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.