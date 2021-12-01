FAYE McAFEE BYRD

Mrs. Byrd, 97, of Linden, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Thomas Hickman Hospital. A funeral service was held Saturday, November 27, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Paul Steiner officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born on Cedar Creek in Perry County, the daughter of the late George McAfee and Bessie Duncan McAfee. She once owned a beauty shop in Linden, was a retired plant supervisor for Robinson Manufacturing, and worked at several plants through the years in Linden, Hohenwald, Bolivar, and Lobelville. After retirement, she worked at Linden Elementary as a grandparent mentor for several years. She was a member of the Linden First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Byrd; granddaughters, Donna Faye Pinnix and Renay Walker; a sister, Margaret Denton; a brother, Noble McAfee; and a half-brother, Pete Ramey. Survivors include her daughter, Julia (Willard) Kennamore of Linden; a son, Larry (Betty) Byrd of Old Hickory; grandchildren, Kelly Fortner, Amanda Minor, Josh Byrd, and Jonathan Chandler; eight great grandchildren; three great, great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.