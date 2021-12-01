JESSIE SAUNDERS KAUTZMAN

Mrs. Kautzman, 87, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Waverly Three Rivers Hospital. A funeral service will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Sowing the Seed Church in Linden, with a fellowship meal following. She was born in Warwick County, Indiana, and graduated from Hughes High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. She retired from Southern Bell/AT&T after thirty-one years of service. She moved to Perry County after retirement and was one of the founders of Sowing the Seed Church. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Tina Renee Reid and Yvonne DeGale Reid; four husbands, Duncan Reid, Gerald Newgarde, Richard Deaver, and Gene Kautzman; a brother, Daniel Tennyson; and a sister, Martha Hetzel. Survivors include two children, Michael Alexander Reid and Kimberly Anne Wharton; one nephew, Joseph Wharton; and a step-son, Chuck Deaver.