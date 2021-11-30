‘LITTLE LINDEN CHRISTMAS’ SATURDAY: CONTEST DEADLINES

The Perry County Chamber of Commerce invites you to “A Little Linden Christmas” this Saturday, December 4, 2021, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Main Street.

Shop at local businesses as you listen to Christmas music. Participate in the ornament and holiday baking contests, stop by the UT Extension Service Santa’s Workshop from 10:00 to noon at Main Street Marketplace (see separate story), and enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas tea at the Commodore Café from 2:00 to 4:00.

Around thirty arts & crafts vendors are expected for this one-day event. Live music performances are slated, and you can sing during karaoke, all on the courthouse square from 10:00 to 5:00.

The day will be topped off with the Christmas tree lighting at 5:00.

The Ornament Contest is open to anyone age 14 and up who resides in Perry County. Contest rules are as follows:

–ornament must not be taller than six inches;

–ornaments should depict unique features of Perry County (examples include historic buildings, person, event, or natural features);

–handmade ornaments only;

–ornaments may be turned in all this week, but no later than noon, Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Perry County Chamber of Commerce, 215 East Main Street, Linden, for judging. Be sure your name and phone number are with your entry.

Call the Chamber of Commerce prior to dropping off your ornament at 931-589-2453.

The winning ornament will be chosen as the official 2022 Little Linden Christmas ornament. Replicas will be for sale at next year’s Little Linden Christmas festival, and your ornament will be the first to hang on the Linden Christmas tree in 2022.

The Holiday Baking Contest judged at 1:00 p.m., in the empty side of Main Street Marketplace. Drop off baked goods with your name, phone number, category, and age by noon, Saturday, at the Chamber office.

The contest is divided into a 12 and under age group, and 13 and up, with three categories in both groups: cupcakes, cookies, and pies.

Mixes may be used for cupcakes and cookies, but be creative and make them your own. You may also use a pre-made pie crust in the pie category.

First, second, and third place ribbons will be awarded in each category for both age groups, along with best overall cupcake, cookie, and pie prize, and a Grand Champion winner overall out of all entries submitted.

Cupcake and cookie entries should have no less than four on a plate. Pie entries should be whole and uncut.

Prizes will be given to overall winners in each category and to the grand champion. More details later on the prizes.

For info: Chamber Executive Director Allyson Dickey, 931-589-2453.