‘LIGHT UP LOBELVILLE’ EVENTW & PARADE THIS FRIDAY

The City of Lobelville is getting into the holiday spirit this year in a big way.

Mayor Robby Moore, Lobelville Aldermen, and city employees invite you to “Light Up Lobelville” this Friday, December 3, 2021.

In addition to the annual Christmas Parade, the tree lighting ceremony will take place at 4:00 p.m. The fire hall will be set up with local holiday vendors, local churches will be providing food, and at the Music on Main stage enjoy s’mores and caroling, and warm up at a fire pit.

This year’s parade theme is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” in recognition of the devastating floods that affected neighbors in Humphreys, Houston, and Hickman counties.

The Lobelville parade seeks to honor those neighbors and the many volunteers from Perry County that assisted in flood recovery efforts.

In addition, the holiday season is a time to remember each other, love and assist our neighbors any way we can, and bring the best of Lobelville’s community spirit to light.

The Lobelville parade will begin at 5:30 p.m., and lineup will be at 4:30. All other events will begin at 4:00 and continue through 8:00 p.m.

The City of Lobelville thanks Vawneda Bates for volunteering and coordinating the Light Up Lobelville events. For more information on vendor booths or caroling, please contact her at 931-994-9561.

For entries in the Neighbors Helping Neighbors parade, please contact Lobelville City Hall at 931-593-2285. The deadline is noon, Thursday, December 2.