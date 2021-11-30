BUDDY’S PAWS BENEFIT

The third annual Buddy’s for the Love of Paws Benefit will be held this Sunday, December 5, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Azbill Community Center in Linden. Papa Kay Joe’s BBQ plates will be available for purchase, and many items are ready for the auction conducted by Richardson Realty & Auction.

For more information or to donate an item in memory or honor of your pet, please contact Sandy Sherrill (931-628-6504), Nanette Arnold (615-418-1590), or Maggie Himes (931-994-2321).

Proceeds benefit Buddy’s Rescue & Furry Paws and Claws Fostering. Come by and Christmas shop and help us help them.