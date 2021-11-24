THE GREAT TURKEY GIVEAWAY WINNERS

Thank you to everyone who clipped coupons, visited sponsors, and participated in the Buffalo River Review’s annual Great Turkey Giveaway sponsored by fifteen businesses.

Thirty lucky winning entries drawn from hundreds of coupons were notified last week and picked up their birds at the Review office on Friday.

The grand prize winner who received all the fixings to go along with the turkey is Johnny Clouse.

This year’s winners and the sponsor who made it possible:

–Tucker Insurance: Angela Forney and Kathy Duncan.

–Cash Express: Melissa Dabbs and Johnny Clouse.

–B&H Drive-In: Melissa Tatum and Alton Marshall.

–Shades of Vintage: Eddie Qualls and Lindsey Parnell.

–Heath’s Cee Bee: Christina Futch and Alexis Barnes.

–The Frame Shop & Gifts: Jacob Gillam and Kara Watson.

–Duncan’s Ace Hardware: Tammy Duncan and Tiffany Colbertson.

–Village Pizza: Tony Spencer and Janie Lineberry.

–Bank of Perry County-Linden: Sandy Choat and George Doyle.

–Bank of Perry County-Lobelville: Patsy Burcham and Connie Dedrick.

–Perry Farmer’s Co-op: Wanda Dotson and Faye Walker.

–Food Giant: Sandra Mercer and Sue Ary.

–Doyle’s Quik Stop: Paula Hensley and Willard Kennamore.

–FirstBank: Ann Laster and Dorthy Lomax.

–Duren’s Health Mart: Riley Votaw and Ruby Hinson.

Congratulations to the winners, and thanks to the businesses that supported the 2021 Great Turkey Giveaway.