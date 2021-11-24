JAMES “JIM” OTIS TUCKER

Mr. Tucker, 94, of Linden, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at his residence. A funeral service was held Saturday, November 20, 2021, noon, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jimmy Andrews officiating. Burial, with military honors presented by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123, was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Andrew Frank Tucker and Vera Jane Cotham Tucker. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during World War II. At the age of sixteen, he graduated from Hume-Fogg Technical and Vocational School in Nashville. At the beginning of World War II, he worked at Vultee, building airplanes during the war effort. After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy in 1945. He trained on the USS Wolverine and USS Charger, served on the first crew of the aircraft carrier, USS Leyte. After leaving the Navy at the end of World War II, he attended the University of Tennessee Junior College at Martin. Throughout his life he was active in his community, serving on numerous committees. He served as Alderman for the Town of Linden, was a member of the Lions Club for many years, and, with other parents, advocated for the first Special Education class in Perry County Schools. He was involved in obtaining the original grant to build the Linden airport that now bears his name. He was a recreational pilot, and continued to fly until age eighty. Along with others, he was instrumental in the development and planning of Buffalo River Country Club, and securing the grant for Mousetail Landing State Park. He designed the official Perry County and Hickman County flags, and served for many years as the local State Farm Insurance agent for Perry and Hickman counties. In 2017, he traveled on the World War II Honor Flight to Washington, DC. Survivors include his wife, Bettye Jean Tiller Tucker; children, Pamela Jean Tucker, Lisa Elaine Tucker, and Ted Alan Tucker; grandchildren, Jamey Ray Dabbs and Bethaney Dawn Dabbs (Eric Hickerson); great grandchildren, Tucker Maddox Dabbs and Lillibeth Rylan Bates; a brother, Billy Frank (Margaret Sue Gilbert) Tucker; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members; and many friends.