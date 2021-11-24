IN CHANCERY COURT OF PERRY CO., TN – DEPILAR VS DELPILAR

IN CHANCERY COURT FOR PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CONNIE L. DELPILAR,

Plaintiff,

Vs

GUSTAVO V. DELPILAR,

Defendant,

Civil Action #5340

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

It appears from the sworn Divorce Complaint, Motion and Affidavit that Defendant, GUSTAVO V. DELPILAR’S address is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon a diligent inquiry. Therefore, service of process by publication having been ordered, GUSTAVO V. DELPILAR is required to appear and answer, or otherwise defend against the Complaint for divorce filed by Plaintiff, CONNIE L. DELPILAR, whose attorney is Tommy E. Doyle, P.O. Box 45, Linden, TN 37096, within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against you for the relief requested in the Divorce Complaint. It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Perry County, Tennessee, BUFFALO RIVER REVIEW, a weekly newspaper of general circulation, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 18th day of November, 2021

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & Master

Tommy E. Doyle (3665)

Attorney for the Plaintiff

P.O. Box 45 | Linden, TN 37096 |Ph: 931-589-2167 Pd 12/15