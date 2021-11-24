CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING DECEMBER 1ST By Editor | November 24, 2021 | 0 The City of Lobelville monthly meeting will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 5:00 p.m., at City Hall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO CREDITORS – DEAVER November 24, 2021 | No Comments » IN CHANCERY COURT OF PERRY CO., TN – DEPILAR VS DELPILAR November 24, 2021 | No Comments » PUBLIC NOTICE – South Central (West) Rural Planning Executive Board and Technical Committee November 24, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS – SMITH November 24, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS – BATES November 17, 2021 | No Comments »