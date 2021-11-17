WALKER KNOX McCLAIN

Walker Knox McClain, newborn son of Justin and Chelsea McClain of Duck River, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center, Columbia. A family graveside service was held Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Rainey Cemetery. Linden. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jewell Powers and Larry Waters, and great grandmother, Wilma Rainey. In addition to his parents, survivors include three brothers, Oakley, Sawyer, and Charlie McClain; a sister, Aubrey McClain; great grandfather, Jimmy Dan Rainey; grandmother, Sonya Rainey Hovatter; uncle, Josh (Tiffany) McClain; aunt, Bethany McClain; great uncle, Kemp (Delisa) Rainey; and many other family members.