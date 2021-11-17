PERRY COUNTY LIBRARY BOARD TO MEET By Editor | November 17, 2021 | 0 The Perry County Public Library Board will meet at 4:15 p.m., tomorrow, Thursday, November 18, at the library in Linden. The public is invited. If you have questions, call the library at 931-589-5011. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO CREDITORS – BATES November 17, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS – HENSLEY November 17, 2021 | No Comments » IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LINDEN November 17, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING November 10, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE TO FURNISHERS November 6, 2021 | No Comments »