JUDGE SPITZER IS LOOKING FOR PERRY COUNTY ‘ANGELS’

Editor’s Note: The following story, which first appeared in a recent issue of the Hickman County Times, appears here with permission—and at the request of Judge Michael Spitzer who has been (as the story notes) visiting Perry County churches this month spreading the word about TARRP and inviting “angels” to join the effort. The program is also supported locally by General Sessions Judge Katerina Moore.

BRADLEY A. MARTIN

Editor, Hickman County Times

Circuit Court Judge Michael Spitzer says his Angel Network project, which seeks mentors to support men and women emerging from addiction treatment facilities, is not getting unanimous support.

“I’ve had people with the state—I was in a conference with the Department of Substance Abuse the other day—and some man told me, he said, ‘Well, we really don’t like the idea of you calling them angels. Can you change the name?’

“I said, no, I’m not changing the name. Angels are there but you don’t see them. Angels help people.”

Spitzer outlined his Tennessee Angels for Rehabilitation and Relationship Program (TARRP) to the 75 folks who attended the Booker D. Foundation’s “A Community Fight” gathering on October 1.

It’s a two-part effort that’s focused on addicts who appear before him in criminal court. Quite likely, the sentence a substance abuser receives will include an extended stay in a drug treatment facility, up to a year.

“Twenty-eight days is not even going to touch the surface of it,” he told the audience.

Increasing chances of effectiveness: the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has funds available to pay the way for those with financial need.

“You don’t need to go to jail necessarily,” Spitzer said.

TARRP—created by him—calls for ……

