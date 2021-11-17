IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LINDEN

No. 5338

Brent Edward Hinson and

Stacey Hinson Hickerson

Plaintiffs

vs

Unnamed Church or Representatives of Unknown Church

Defendant

—-ORDER—

It appearing to the Court from the sworn Petition and Affidavit filed in this cause that the unnamed church or representatives of the unknown church are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that ordinary process cannot be served upon them. Therefore, this Order of Publication should be published in the Buffalo River Review located in Linden, Perry County, Tennessee, as the best possible notice to the Defendant under the circumstances.

Unnamed church or representatives of unknown church are hereby required to appear and file an Answer with Charlene Duplessis, the Clerk and Master of the Perry County Chancery Court, Perry County Courthouse, Post Office Box 251, Linden, Tennessee 37096, or otherwise defend against the Complaint to Quiet Title, and to serve an Answer to said Complaint by January 7, 2022, which is thirty (30) days from the last day of publication of this notice, and send a copy of said Answer to Ricky L. Wood, Attorney for Plaintiffs in this cause, whose address is Post Office Box 636, 36 Tennessee Avenue South, Parsons, Tennessee 38363, or default judgment will entered against the unnamed church or representatives of unknown church and this cause set for hearing in the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee, sitting in the Perry County Courthouse in Linden, Tennessee, ex parte as to unnamed church or representatives of unknown church.

If there is no answer, a hearing on Plaintiffs’ motion for default shall be heard on January 19, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. Failure to answer or appear may result in granting of the relief requested in the Complaint.

Entered this the 10th day of November, 2021.

Michael E. Spitzer, Chancellor

Approved for Entry:

WOOD LAW OFFICES, P.C.

Ricky L. Wood – BPR#009707

Hannah Wood Lee – BPR#033965

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

Post Office Box 636 | Parsons, TN 38363 | 731-847-6713 woodlaw@woodlawtn.com

B 12/8