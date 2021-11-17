HEATING COSTS ARE ON RISE, BUT MAYBE NOT HERE

Linden Mayor Wess Ward tells the Review that the Town of Linden will be able to hold natural gas prices at current levels for a year—maybe two—for local customers, but national trends indicate that the cost of staying warm could be spiking this winter for many.

And in Lobelville, Mayor Robby Moore told the Review: “Hopefully, we will be able to keep prices down. We have been and continue to monitor costs.”

But, for local residents who depend on alternatives to natural gas, such as propane, that may not be the case.

The U.S. government recently announced it expects some households to see their heating bills jump by as much as 54 percent compared to last winter.

The biggest reason for this winter’s higher heating bills is the recent increase in prices for energy commodities after they dropped to multi-year lows in 2020.

U.S. natural gas has climbed to its highest price since 2014 and is up roughly 90 percent over the last year.

In a letter to stakeholders, MLEC’s power provider TVA said, “Natural gas and coal prices have ….

………….FOR FULL STORY, PLEASE READ 11.17.21 ISSUE……………..