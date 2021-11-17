GARY NORMAN GEIGER

Mr. Geiger, 80, of Linden, died Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Perry County Nursing home. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph Geiger and Agnis Brantley Geiger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph Henry Geiger, teenage son, Gary Geiger Jr., teenage granddaughter, Elaine Geiger, and a brother, Joseph Geiger Jr. Survivors include his wife of fifty-eight years, Nancy Geiger; a son, Gerri Lee “Billy” Daynden; and a brother, Frank Geiger. Currently, no service is planned. Adair and Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting with arrangements.