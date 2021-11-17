DICKSON PROMOTED PERRY COUNTY ON WSMV

Miss Perry County Lauren Dickson was a featured guest on “Today In Nashville” on Channel 4 WSMV last Tuesday, November 9, 2021. She discussed Perry County tourism and shared upcoming events and information on what is available to do in Perry County in all seasons.

Lauren also invited viewers to visit Perry County for upcoming December events such as Christmas parades, “A Little Linden Christmas,” and “Light up Lobelville.”

Lauren was accompanied by her Director Kristie Rhodes, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Allyson Dickey, and Publicist Cindy Dupree.

While at WSMV Lauren was given tours of the sets and facilities, and was interviewed by “Today in Nashville” host Carole Sullivan.

The appearance was a part of the tourism campaign partnership between WSMV and the Perry County Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the “Today in Nashville spot,” WSMV produced two 15-second “bumper” commercials featuring Perry County’s abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities and the slogan, “It’s Just Our Nature.” These commercials aired throughout October, and will air during November and again in March of 2022.

The Chamber was able to fully fund this advertising campaign through a Tourism Enhancement Grant from the State of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, and a matching fund grant from the South Central Tennessee Development District.