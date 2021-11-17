‘A LITTLE LINDEN CHRISTMAS’ IS DECEMBER 4TH

The Perry County Chamber of Commerce invites you to “A Little Linden Christmas” on Saturday, December 4, 2021, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Main Street.

Shop at local businesses and with vendors as you listen to Christmas music. Participate in the ornament contest holiday baking contests, stop by the UT Extension Service Santa’s Workshop from 10:00 to noon at Main Street Marketplace (see separate story in this issue), and enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas tea at the Commodore Café from 2:00 to 4:00.

The Ornament Contest is open to anyone age 14 and up who resides in Perry County. Contest rules are as follows:

–ornament must not be taller than six inches;

–ornaments should depict unique features of Perry County (examples include historic buildings, person, event, or natural features);

–handmade ornaments only;

–ornaments must be turned in no later than Friday, December 3, 2021, 5:00 p.m., to the Perry County Chamber of Commerce, 215 East Main Street, Linden, to be judged at “A Little Linden Christmas.”

Call the Chamber of Commerce prior to dropping off your ornament at 931-589-2453. There is only one employee and the building is not always open.

The winning ornament will be chosen as the official 2022 Little Linden Christmas ornament. Replicaswill be for sale at next year’s Little Linden Christmas festival, and your ornament will be the first to hang on the Linden Christmas tree in 2022.

The Holiday Baking Contest will be divided into a 12 and under age group, and 13 and up, with three categories in both groups: cupcakes, cookies, and pies.

Mixes may be used for cupcakes and cookies, but be creative and make them your own. You may also use a pre-made pie crust in the pie category.

First, second, and third place ribbons will be awarded in each category for both age groups, along with best overall cupcake, cookie, and pie prize, and a Grand Champion winner overall out of all entries submitted.

Cupcake and cookie entries should have no less than four on a plate. Pie entries should be whole and uncut.

Prizes will be given to overall winners in each category and to the grand champion. More details later on the prizes.

Vendors: reserve your space, register, and pay online at https://chamber.perrycounty.com/christmas2021.

For info: Chamber Executive Director Allyson Dickey, 931-589-2453.