SUZAN LORAIN SAUNDERS

Ms. Saunders, 65 of Linden, Tuesday September 28, 2021, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Donald Saunders and Mable Saunders. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brandi Sue; a nephew, Richard Dean; brothers Pete Wells and Donald Jr.; and a sister, Connie Lewis. Survivors include a daughter, Renee Mercer; grandchildren, Charity Joy, Dakota Mercer, Christian Carroll, and Bently Isabell; sisters, Barbara (John) Davis of Florida and Rita (Susan) Smith of Lobelville; and a host of nieces and nephews. Currently, no service is planned. Adair Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting with arrangements. 06