BARBER MURDER: NEW JUDGE HAS FAMILY HOPING FOR TRIAL DATE

Three years have passed since Perry County resident Jerrel Barber was gunned down in Decatur County—and a year has gone by since his accused killer, Jimmy Kevin Medlin, was released on bond by a now-retired Circuit Court judge.

The appointment of a new judge in the 24th District has Barber’s family hoping that a trial date will be set in the near future.

Retired Judge C. Creek McGinley came under fire last year from victims’ families and law enforcement officials when he reduced Medlin’s bond to $25,000; up until then, Medlin had been incarcerated without bond following the October 14, 2018 shooting death of Barber.

At the same time, Judge McGinley also reduced the bond for another accused killer in a separate case from $250,000 to $25,000.

Last month, Governor Bill Lee appointed Brent Bradbury, an assistant public defender from the 27th Judicial District, to take Judge McGinley’s place.

Barber was killed at Beech Bend Park & Campground. He died from three………………

