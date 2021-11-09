TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT CLAIMED LIFE OF LOBELVILLE MOTORCYCLIST

A Thursday evening crash claimed the life of a Lobelville resident.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report stated that the deceased, Raymond Everly, 61, was northbound on Highway 13 on a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he struck a southbound 2005 Toyota driven by Destiny Hensley, 19, of Linden, who was turning left into a private driveway.

The accident occurred north of Lobelville near Buffalo River Resort around 6:20 p.m.

Everly’s motorcycle, which struck Hensley’s vehicle on the right center side, came to rest in the center of the highway facing east. Hensley’s vehicle ended up in the private drive, also facing east.

Hensley was wearing a seat belt. No charges were filed, and none are pending, the THP report stated.

The THP did not send a requested report, but Sheriff Nick Weems confirmed with the Review that an elderly man who came up on the accident scene struck Everly’s body but did not stop.

Authorities located the driver at the Buffalo exit of I-40, but he was unaware that he had run over the deceased.