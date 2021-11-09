‘CHRISTMAS CHILD’ RELAY CENTER OPENS

Donations for the 2021 Operation Christmas Child begin next Monday, November 15, 2021.

Since 1993 Samaritan Purse, the official sponsor, has been delivering shoebox gifts packaged by caring people to hurting children around the world.

You can help by:

–packing a shoebox with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies;

–donating $9 to make a gift possible for a child in need;

–volunteering to assist in the local effort.

The Relay Center at First Baptist will be open November 15-22 so you can drop off shoe box gifts. Hours of operation are as follows:

–Monday, November 15, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.;

–Tuesday, November 16, 4:00 to 6:00 p,m,;

–Wednesday, November 17, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.;

–Thursday, November 18, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.;

–Friday, November 19, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.;

–Saturday, November 20, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.;

–Sunday, November 21, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.;

–Monday, November 22, 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Any packages brought after these dates must be mailed to North Carolina by the individual making the donation.

If you have questions or would like to volunteer to work at the Relay Center, contact Vickie (Wayne) Morris, Center Coordinator, at 615.406.0112 (cell).