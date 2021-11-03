PERRY COUNTY HEALTH DEPT. OFFERING COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTERS

Perry County Health Department is now offering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to certain populations.

Perry County Health Department is a Moderna site and only has Moderna vaccine available.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after they complete the initial series:

–65 years and older;

–Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings;

–Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions;

–Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

For individuals who are 18 years and older and received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster dose is recommended at two or more months after the initial vaccine.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

More information on the CDC’s recommendation for a booster dose is available online atcdc.gov.

Perry County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccine booster doses Monday through Friday, 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Individuals are encouraged to check vaccines.gov to find a location that is offering their preferred COVID-19 vaccine.

Information on appointment availability at local health departments can be found at covid19.tn.gov.

Appointments are encouraged but not required.

Booster vaccines are also widely available from pharmacies, medical clinics, and other sites.