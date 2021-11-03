LOBELVILLE FOL FALL BOOK & BAKE SALE

Lobelville Friends of the Library’s Fall Book & Bake Sale returns this Saturday, November 6, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the library, 55 South Main Street.

A selection of used books for children and adults will be available, including fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, classics, books on history, art, nature, sports, religion, and health and wellness, plus DVDs.

The bake sale will offer home-baked treats like cinnamon rolls, cookies, cupcakes, and more.

Shoppers can bring their own bag or buy one from the Library Friends and fill it for $5.

All proceeds support the library to buy books, and support programs for children, teens, and adults.

If you would like to volunteer or donate baked goods, please call the Library at (931) 593-3111 or speak in person at the front desk.