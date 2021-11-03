HELEN DePRIEST

Mrs. DePriest, 90, of New Albany, Mississippi, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A funeral service was held Saturday, October 30, 212, 10:30 a.m., at United Funeral Service, with Ray Kennedy officiating. Burial was at Glenfield Memorial Park. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Marlin and Sally Wilma Lomax Marlin. She was a member of New Albany Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-one years, William “Bill” DePriest; a sister, Lorene Ward; and a brother, Alton Marlin. Survivors include a son, Steve DePriest; a daughter, Pat (Ray) Kennedy; three grandchildren, Claire DePriest, Kate (Hal) Teasler, and Parker (Laura) DePriest; five great grandchildren, Libby DePriest, Sam DePriest, Leah DePriest, Max Teasler, and Ivy Teasler; and two sisters, Ted (Ray) Brewer and Judy Marlin. Online condolences may be made at please visit unitedfuneralservice.com.