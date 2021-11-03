BRUCE ALLEN “BUTTS” STEPHENS

Mr. Stephens, 67, of Linden, died at Mount Pleasant Nursing & Rehabilitation, Columbia. A memorial service will be held for friends and family on Saturday, November 27, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at the home of Linda Alderson, Highway 100. Burial will be at Stephens Cemetery on Upper Brush Creek. He was born in Indiana, the son of the late James David Stephens and Lorene Stephens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Robert Stephens. Survivors include his children, Sam Halcomb III, Michael (Faye) Stephens, and Tracy (Randall) Larson; grandchildren, Zachary Halcomb, Meagan Stephens, Peyton Larson, and Mackenzie Larson; siblings, Sharon Bower, Linda Alderson, William (Diane) Stephens, and Larnce (Loudine) Stephens; and many nieces and nephews.