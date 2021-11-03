BETTY SUE HAYNES MERCER

Ms. Mercer, 66, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at her residence A graveside service was held Friday, October 29, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at Howell-Lineberry Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was the daughter of the late Willard Haynes and Dollie Horner Haynes. She worked as a sewing machine operator for Washington, MFG. for a short time, but spent most of her life as a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Haynes Dedrick. Survivors include a son, Jamie (Jamie) Mercer; sister, Patsy Haynes; two brothers, Jerry Haynes and Earl Haynes; two grandsons, Hunter Mercer and Korie Mercer; and many other family members and friends.