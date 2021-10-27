ZADAKAUS: AUTHORITIES WAITING FOR FORENSIC FINDINGS

And now it’s a waiting game to see if a forensic anthropology team from Middle Tennessee State University can use the skeletal remains of Roseanna Zadakaus to determine her cause of death.

The 77-ye ar old Cypress Creek resident went missing on March 31, 2021; her remains were discovered Sunday, October 17, by a local man and his son who were walking along the banks of the Tennessee River and found bones.

That Sunday, after dark, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded and located a skull, femur, pelvic bone, and vertebrae, along with boots, pants, bra, and rain jacket—as well as a set of keys, one of which opened Mrs. Zadakaus’s Chevrolet truck.

The MTSU team arrived on Monday and collected more remains, estimated to be about 40% of the total skeleton, Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review.

