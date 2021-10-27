STEVEN DOUGLAS HINSON

Mr. Hinson, 62, of Augusta, Georgia, originally from Linden, died Monday, October 18, 2021, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on October 18, 2021. A funeral service was held Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was held Saturday, October 23, 2021, in Greenville, Alabama. He was born in Pontiac, Illinois to Ray and Jane Rhodes Hinson, who survive. He graduated from Perry County High School with the class 1976, and attended RETS Electronics Institute in Louisville, Kentucky. He worked in construction all his adult life, was an electrician, plumber, and skilled in working with metal, and was employed at the nuclear plant in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was a member of Howard’s United Methodist Church and had served on the pastor-parish relations committee. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, M.H. (Abe) Rhodes, Eva N. Polan Rhodes, William John Hinson, and Pauline Virginia LaRue Hinson Weems. In addition to his parents, survivors his wife, Melinda Boatwright Hinson; daughters, Stephanie Lynn (Daniel) Hinson Crawford and Leigh Ella (Michael) Hinson Crewse; stepsons, Anthony, Phillip (Musta), Scott (Octavia), Stephen, Christopher, and Eriq; grandchildren, Luke Crawford, Landry Crawford, Ella Crewse, and Aiden Crewse; siblings, John Hinson, Jeff (Karen) Hinson, and Kim (Gary) Anderson; nieces, Brooke Hinson, Loren Anderson, Ashley Anderson, Lizzie Anderson, and Megan Hinson; nephews, Jarrod (Kate) Hinson and Andrew Hinson; great nieces, Mackenzie Hinson and Chloe Griffin; great nephews, James Hinson and Xander Siebert; and many friends, and extended family.